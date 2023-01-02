'Demonetisation Stunted Naxal Violence, Curbed Black Money': Assam CM Slams Opposition

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday slammed the opposition for making a "hue and cry" over demonetisation after Supreme Court upheld the Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that the demonetisation move stunted Nazal violence, boosted digital payments and curbed black money.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "The opposition had made a hue and cry over Demonetisation, but multiple election mandates since 2016 have proved public support to historic decision. Demonetisation has curbed black money, stunted Naxal violence and boosted digital payments and now upheld by the Supreme Court."

He said that the Opposition branded Rafael Deal, Aadhar Act, Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and Central Vista as unconstitutional but proven wrong every time both in a court of law and court of people.

"Congress has a habit of selectively citing minority judgments and ignoring majority judgement when it suits them," the Assam Chief Minister added.

Congress said the court verdict is on the demonetisation process and not on its outcomes. "If anybody has to apologise, it has to be the Prime Minister, because the 'Tughlaki' decision taken by him on November 8, 2016, destroyed lakhs of MSMEs, the informal sector, and the livelihood of lakhs of people, and we continue to face the negative impact it had on our economy," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

"To say that demonetisation has been upheld by the Honourable Supreme Court is totally misleading and wrong," Ramesh added.

SC upholds demonetisation decision

In a 4:1 majority verdict, the Supreme Court on Monday upled the Modi government's decision to demonetise the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination notes, stating the decision-making process was not flawed.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Justice SA Nazeer observed that the decision being the executive's economic policy cannot be reversed. The apex court said that there has to be great restraint in matters of economic policy and SC cannot supplant the wisdom of the executive with a judicial review of its decision.

Justice BV Nagarathna dissented from the majority judgment and said the scrapping of high-value currencies had to be done through legislation and not through a notification.

Image: PTI