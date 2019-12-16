Demonstrate Peacefully & Govt Will Listen To You: Gautam Gambhir Appeals To Students

Former India player and Member of Parliament Gautam Gambir on Monday strongly condemned the violent protests in Jamia University blaming opposition for misguiding and politicizing the issue and urged students to demonstrate peacefully so that government listened to them.

'You cannot take law in your hands'

"This is very unfortunate. I am all in for peaceful demonstration and protest. You cannot take law in your hands. Some political party leaders who have gone there were instigating them which is not acceptable. I had tweeted a video in which an AAP leader was giving some speeches. One should not do politics on the shoulders of young students who want to make their career. That was absolutely appalling. When it comes to Amended Citizenship Act it's absolutely not against any Indian. How can it be against any Indian? India belongs to every citizen of India irrespective of caste, religion and sects. It is about giving citizenship to people from other countries. I don't know why some political parties are politicizing this issue? For me, it's not an issue," Gautam Gambhir told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Monday.

"You can't damage public properties like torching and damaging the buses. This is something which is not acceptable. Students should not take law into their hands. All these public properties are for them as well. Its paid by taxpayers money. Videos were not that great. They were very disturbing when we see young students who are the future of the country are throwing stones on police and security forces, that's not acceptable. I pray and I plead that all the students should demonstrate in a peaceful manner and the government will definitely listen to them,' he added.

Jamia Millia University protest

As many as 50 students, who were detained amid the protests in the Jamia Millia University on Sunday, were released on wee hours on Monday, Police said. Of the 50 students, 35 were released from the Kalkaji police station and 15 from the New Friends Colony police station, a senior police officer said. Earlier on Sunday night, the Delhi Minority Commission (DMC) issued a direction to the SHO of Kalkaji Police Station to release the "injured" Jamia students held there or take them for treatment at a reputed hospital without any delay.

