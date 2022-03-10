Dengue Breeding Checking staff position be renamed as MTS (PH): EDMC panel

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The panel of the BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday passed a resolution to rename the post of DBC (dengue breeding checking) staff as multi-tasking staff (public health).

The move comes ahead of the civic polls in Delhi, whose dates were slated to be announced on Wednesday, but election authorities have deferred the announcement.

During the meeting of the standing committee of the EDMC, the resolution was passed to rename the post of DBC staff as MTS (PH) or multi-tasking staff (public health).

Also, in other resolution, it said that contractual data operators and MTS staff hired by a company, be brought under the purview of the EDMC.

Resolution was also passed that the Karkardooma village recreation centre be given to an NGO for using it for skill development training.

Meanwhile, East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal said that work order has been given to Amul company to open milk parlours at 37 parks, under its new scheme whereby under PPP arrangement the private firm will maintain such parks in lieu of running milk parlours. PTI KND CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)