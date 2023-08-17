Dengue cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are on the rise with 62 cases reported recently. Forty-seven of these cases are in Jammu district, three each in Samba and Udhampur districts, two cases each in Poonch and Kathua and one in Reasi. Three cases have been reported in the Kashmir region and one from outside Jammu and Kashmir. Six cases were reported on Wednesday out of 78 tests conducted.

Hospitals across Jammu and Kashmir are getting infrastructure ready in case they have to deal with a spike in the number of hospitalisations. The Government Medical College in Jammu is fully prepared to cope with the situation arising due to rise in dengue cases, said Dr Ashutosh Gupta, principal and dean of GMC-Jammu.

“Over 3100 tests have been conducted so far, out of which 56 have tested positive. We have dedicated 10-bedded old ICU for severe cases and kept 40 beds in ward 19 in after stabilising the patient,” he said.

Further, the paediatrics department of the Government Medical College has allocated 50 beds for treatment of dengue patients.

As of now, the Government Medical College in Jammu is only admitting patients with high warning signs and have a designated emergency area and kept one floor for dengue patients.

Dr Sandeep Dogra, head of the department of microbiology, said the facility for NS1 Elisa test recommended by government to test dengue is available in GMC and AHs. "We are collecting samples from various spots in GMC Jammu so that early treatment can be started," he said.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has activated a '104' helpline from 9 to 4 for health-related services. "Patients with platelet counts exceeding 10,000 often don't necessitate platelet transfusions, unless directed by a physician. The blood center is adequately equipped with plateletapheresis capabilities. The appeal is extended to the public for voluntary blood donation and plateletapheresis contributions," said Dr Meena Sidhu.