Dengue-like Viral Fever: Centre's Health Team Holds Door-to-door Inspection In Firozabad

In the wake of the mysterious viral fever outbreak, a five-member Central team of the Health Ministry conducted door-to-door surveys in UP's Firozabad on Saturday. As per sources, the Central health team will also be holding a meeting with the district health officials to delve into the cause of the Dengue-like fever. So far, 116 people, including many children, have lost their lives to the mysterious disease. The viral fever has spread to four districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking to Republic TV, the parent of a patient said, "My child was ill for 2-3 days. We are waiting for his blood test reports, after that they have asked for a blood transfusion."

The authorities at the hospital said that people are displaying different symptoms, and the cause of the disease is still being investigated. "Some have a fever, some have vomiting, others just have abdomen pain. So far, we are seeing that the children have low platelets. We are examining whether it's dengue or something else."

ICMR team to investigate UP viral fever

On Friday, an ICMR team was sent to Firozabad to collect larvae from the affected area, which is causing health complications among children. The 11 member ICMR team was accompanied by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department team and another 18-member medical team investigating the origin of the disease. The deaths in Firozabad have led to the suspension of three doctors.

Meanwhile, the UP Government is also planning to launch a statewide government programme from September 7 to curtail the outbreak and minimise cases before the third wave of COVID-19 hits the state. The statewide program will make sure that health workers go from door to door inquiring about the health of the citizens and provide assistance to those having symptoms of COVID-19. The program, which will continue until September 16, will also ensure that anti larva spraying is done in the entire area.

