Dengue Outbreak: Centre Rushes High-level Teams To 9 States/UTs With High Caseload

Amid growing cases of dengue infections across the country, the central government has rushed high-level teams to 9 states and union territories across the country to assist them in public health measures and in controlling and managing the disease. The list of states and duties where teams will be sent includes Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Apart from these, a total of 15 states and union territories have been reporting the maximum number of dengue cases in 2021 and are contributing about 86% of the country's total dengue cases as recorded on 31st October 2021. The teams deployed to the states and UTs will further submit their respective reports to the Union Health Ministry after which relevant measures will be taken accordingly. Also, initiatives like hotspot identification, fogging, and giving timely treatment will be carried out to curb the infection.

The central government has also advised the affected States and UTs to consider using the COVID-19 beds for dengue patients.

Meanwhile, the team of experts who will be assisting the states and UTs will be formed under the National Centre for Disease Control and the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme.

Health Minister chairs review meeting on dengue situation in the country

Earlier on Monday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting on the dengue situation in the country and further took the decision to form an expert team for monitoring the rise of dengue cases across the country, especially in Delhi. While speaking in the meeting, he outlined the deteriorating situation in the country as several poor people are getting affected by dengue and their condition is falling due to the less platelet count.

Reviewed the Dengue situation in Delhi & assured Centre’s full support.



Apart from that, instructions for ramping up the testing procedure have been given by the health minister. Delhi being among the worst-affected has reported more than 1500 dengue cases in 2021. Out of this, 1200 cases were reported in the month of October which is the highest count for the month in the last four years.

