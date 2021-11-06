Dengue Outbreak: Delhi And J&K Worst Affected As Number Of Infections Rise

As the dengue cases continue to rise, the nation’s Health Ministry has decided to tackle the issue with utmost priority. Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health sent high-level teams to nine states and union territories that were in the red zone and required additional assistance. The teams will assist them in taking public health measures and controlling the outbreak. As per the government, the team of officials were sent to Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, New Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir.

As reported earlier last month, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have seen a tremendous rise in the number of cases during the month of October. As the number of cases kept rising, the Delhi government reduced the number of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients and allotted them for the treatment of fresh dengue cases. Delhi has several patients from the neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Delhi registered more than 1,200 cases of dengue in the month of October alone, which is the highest in four years. The rate of infections is likely to increase as the national capital lodged 531 cases over the last week as well.

Health Minister ensures all possible help for fight against Dengue

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has asked the officials to provide the states and the UTs with all the possible help. As per the official data, India has already registered 1,16,991 dengue cases with an alarmingly high number of cases being registered in the month of October. The above mentioned nine states and UTs account for almost 70% of the cases nationwide. The Health Ministry said, “In view of this, central teams consisting of experts from the national vector-borne disease control programme, the national centre for disease control, and regional offices have been sent to nine states and union territories that are reporting more cases in October compared to September.”

Jammu and Kashmir registered over 1,000 cases as the situation is worsening in the region. Jammu has lodged almost 650 cases of dengue. The authorities have decided on a stricter approach to help and contain the spread of the disease. The central teams will also inform the government about the situation of the availability of kits and medicines, early detection of dengue cases, the availability and use of insecticides, anti-larval and anti-adult vector control measures. The experts will also help the states and UTs to prepare better and find solutions on how to tackle a particular problem regarding vector-borne disease.