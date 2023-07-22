Dengue Outbreak In Karnataka: 1,813 People Infected In 21 Days

With the onset of monsoon, dengue is on the rise across the state, including Bengaluru. Of the 1,813 cases reported in just 21 days, 1,330 were reported in Bengaluru alone and 483 from other 30 districts.

According to the health department data, blood samples of 30,986 people with symptoms of dengue have been tested since January, including 2,062 in Bengaluru, 280 in Mysuru, 134 in Vijayapura, 120 in Shivamogga, 112 in Belagavi, 104 in Chitradurga and 99 in Dharwad.

Fortunately, no dengue-related death has been reported. Mosquitoes are breeding in stagnant water due to heavy rains for the past few days, resulting in the rise of dengue.

Venkatappa Nayaka a caretaker of a dengue patient speaking to Republic said that, "my son started having severe body ache and diarrhea. We immediately admitted him to the hospital and his blood count dropped which was alarming. We neglected for the first few days as he had fever but things only got worse from there on. Government hospitals today in Bengaluru have all the facilities and due to timely medical assistance he recovered but is still weak."

People are being made aware to keep the surroundings clean as a precautionary measure. Health department officials said that steps are being taken to prevent the spread of vectors in the state as per the Centre's guidelines.

Stagnant water should be cleared, surroundings should be kept clean: Karnataka health department.

Dengue is a viral fever that is spread by the bite of mosquitoes of the aedes species. It is very important to prevent the accumulation of water in solid waste materials to prevent the breeding of these mosquitoes during the rainy season.

Dr Kiran a pulmonologist and physician speaking to Republic about the symptoms said that "Sudden fever, severe headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting and red rashes on the body are the symptoms of dengue and bleeding is a dangerous sign. There is no specific treatment or vaccine available for dengue. Thus treatment is given based on the symptoms. If not treated immediately, dengue can be life-threatening. Therefore, as soon as the symptoms appear, a blood test should be done on the advice of a doctor." The government has made Dengue testing and treatment free in government hospitals.

Precautions to be taken