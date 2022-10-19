Dengue Rising In Bihar's Munger, MP Lalan Singh 'missing' Say Posters Offering Reward

Posters of the 'disappearance' of the national party president of Janata Dal (United) and MP from Bihar’s Munger, Lalan Singh, have emerged in his constituency. An award of 2 Lakh rupees has also been mentioned on the poster, for the person who will reveal the address of the Munger MP. Notably, the posters have been put up against the alleged apathy of the local authorities in controlling the ever-rising cases of Dengue in Munger and MP Lalan Singh’s alleged absence in his constituency.

Angered by this, NCP leader Sanjay Kesari has pasted posters outside the Sadar hospital gate and in many other localities on October 18, Tuesday.

Increasing number of Dengue patients in Munger

The posters have been pasted at the Sadar Hospital gate due to the lack of assistance by the local administration and the local MP Singh purportedly remaining oblivious to the increasing number of Dengue cases in the district and the inconvenience being faced by the patients at the hospital.

The poster mentions JDU National President Lalan Singh is missing for the 11th time and recalled he was also not to be seen in his constituency during floods, Coronavirus pandemic and the Dengue epidemic in the past.

The NCP leader said the Munger MP 'hides' in Lapataganj, whenever the people of the constituency are in trouble. Taking a dig at the MP, Kesari also announced an 2 Lakh rupee reward for the person who will provide information about the location of MP Lalan Singh.

PM added his caste in OBC list

Singh recently raked up a controversy after claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi was 'duplicitous' on his caste status and stated he added his caste in the OBC list, when he was serving as the Chief Minister of Gujarat."In 2014, Narendra Modi roamed the country saying he was from the Extremely Backward Class (EBC). There is no EBC in Gujarat, only OBC. When Modi became Gujarat Chief Minister he added his caste to OBC. He is a duplicate, not an original."

Singh further added that BJP is a ''messy place' and that the leaders who have left the party to join JDU have performed well. Singh also attacked the central government on the issue of inflation and unemployment. "Inflation is never discussed, but Cheetah is discussed. Will the cheetah go hungry? Employment has been destroyed. The central government has no control over inflation. PM Modi never sold tea, does he even know how to make tea," Singh added

IMAGE: PTI