Dengue: SDMC issues over 8K notices against property owners, caretakers for violations

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) More than 8,000 notices have been issued against owners and caretakers of various properties after breeding of mosquito larvae was found on their premises during inspection, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said on Friday.

As part of its efforts to contain dengue and other vector-borne disease in the city, the department has also initiated prosecution or legal action against nearly "1,100 errant owners or caretakers," the SDMC said in a statement. At least 81 dengue cases have been recorded so far this year.

After detecting breeding of mosquito larvae on their premises, SDMC's public health department has issued more than 8,000 notices against various owners and caretakers, it said.

The SDMC said to detect mosquito breeding on premises, domestic breeding checking (DBC) staff have inspected over 27 lakh households since the beginning of the year. During the inspection, mosquito breeding was found at nearly 8,000 houses. The DBC workers have ensured anti-larval spray in more than two lakh houses and made people aware against mosquito breeding, the statement said.

Besides, the department has carried out a massive drive to detect and dismantle larvae breeding at vulnerable places like constructions sites, drains, water bodies, water installations, vacant places, etc while insecticides are being sprayed at a regular interval at these places.

Appropriate action has been taken against agencies like DMRC, Delhi Jal Board and DDA after finding mosquito larvae on the premises of their properties.

Apart from taking measures on ground, people are being made aware of dengue, malaria and chikungunya through Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities.

Under the initiative, handbills being distributed to citizens, stickers are being stuck at market and commercial places, banners and hoardings displayed, besides other activities. Public announcements are also being done through PA system mounted on auto-tippers, it added.

No death has been reported due to the vector-borne disease so far, it said.

Delhi had recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February and 22 in March. In April, the city logged 20 cases, according to an SDMC report released on Monday.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Civic officials said dengue cases are being recorded early this year due to the congenial weather for mosquito-breeding.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest since 2015, were recorded in the national capital. As many as 23 deaths, maximum since 2016, were also recorded in the city.

In 2016, 10 deaths due to dengue were recorded.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 in 2017.

According to the SDMC report, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in Delhi in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019 and 1,072 in 2020.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October itself. It was Delhi’s worst dengue outbreak since 1996. PTI KND CK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)