Denis Alipov Appointed As New Russian Ambassador To India Replacing Nikolay Kudashev

Denis Alipov has been named as Russia's new envoy to India. He is a career diplomat and dedicated India specialist with decades of experience. During the tenure of the Russian ambassador, Alexander Kadakin, he served as Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) in the Russian embassy in Delhi. Ambassador Denis has also worked as the Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department.

Denis Alipov, a career diplomat and dedicated #India specialist with decades long experience in this country has been appointed a new Russian Ambassador to India. He will succeed Amb. Nikolay Kudashev shortly. pic.twitter.com/yPvlgZV6D6 — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) January 18, 2022

Alipov has also served as the Russian Embassy's First Deputy Chief in Delhi. Notably, the Russian government made this decision only a month after President Vladimir Putin's visit to India. Both countries are currently working to expand their cooperation in a variety of areas, including defence and science.

Alipov to succeed Nikolay Kudashev

Alipov will succeed Ambassador Nikolay Kudashev, soon. Meanwhile, the current Russian envoy to India, Nikolay Kudashev, has been assigned Russian Envoy to Singapore. Both of the appointments were ordered by the Kremlin today. India and Russia have traditionally enjoyed strong ties, and Moscow has shown to be a trustworthy ally for New Delhi.

India to also get new US ambassador

On the other hand, Current US President Joe Biden wants to strengthen ties with India. In this regard, the US Senate approved Eric M. Garcetti's nomination as US Ambassador to India a week ago. Garcetti was previously the mayor of Los Angeles and is widely regarded as an expert on foreign policy. He will become the Ambassador to India once his name is stamped. Eric M. Garcetti has visited the country on several occasions and also spent a year in an Indian college studying Hindi and Urdu.

IMAGE: Twitter/@RusEmbIndia