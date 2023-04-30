Denmark Envoy To India & Indian Envoy To UK Listen To PM's Mann Ki Baat; What They Said

Applause is pouring in from across the world for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he completed the 100th episode of his radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' on April 30. Among millions of viewers worldwide was Freddy Svane, Denmark's Ambassador to India who praised the concept for its ability to connect PM Modi with the people of India.

"I think it's a great initiative. Whatever the honourable Prime Minister is doing is connecting with the people. I've seen all these pitches like Swachh Bharat, and Green Hydrogen Viksit Bharat. And I was at the Independence Day back in 2014 so I see this development towards including the people and what India stands for and what honourable Prime Minister stands for to connect with the people," Svane told ANI.

The diplomat also mentioned the stories which he liked that were mentioned by the PM at the show.

"Mann Ki Baat is the way forward really and I'm so happy to see all the good stories about the fibres, the cleaning of the Himalayas, the jobs being created in Kashmir and so forth that's the people's movement and we need that," he said.

Nice opportunity to bond: India's envoy to the UK

Apart from the Denmark ambassador, India's High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami said that the Mann Ki Baat program was a nice opportunity for everyone from the Indian community in London to bond together. "It has been a great pleasure to host people from our community here at our High Commission in London on this Sunday morning at the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat. The idea of taking an event that is focussed on community and having it done as a community event is quite special. As you can see around, there has been a lot of enthusiasm from diverse people across the large 1.8 million community here in London... in the UK to be part of it," Doraiswami told ANI.

He further revealed that the 100th episode was aired live on community radio, community web channels and at Indian consulates in Birmingham and Edinburgh. "It's also been sort of done live on community radio, community web channels and also in our consulates in Birmingham and Edinburgh... So that has made it a nice opportunity for everybody to bond together about a community-based program that the Prime Minister runs," the High Commissioner said.