Denmark PM Welcomed By PM Modi At Rashtrapati Bhavan, Calls Indian Govt 'very Ambitious'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday morning. Frederiksen was received by PM Modi and was greeted with a ceremonial reception by the Indian forces. After her warm welcome, the leader delivered a short address from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, calling the bilateral meeting a 'milestone' for India-Denmark relations. PM Frederiksen is on a 3-day visit to India during which she will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold bilateral talks with PM Modi.

"We consider India as a very close partner to Denmark. That's why I am here for co-operation. Last year, Prime Minister Modi and I agreed on a partnership. I am glad to meet Prime Minister Modi today. We see a very ambitious Indian government. I see this visit as a milestone for Denmark-India bilateral relations," said PM Mette Frederiksen.

Agenda of India-Denmark bilateral meeting

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's visit to India would be an opportunity to review the green strategic partnership between both countries. The two nations would discuss areas like renewable energy, clean technologies, agriculture, science and technology, digitisation, smart cities, water and waste management. Trade and investment are also on the agenda given the 200 Danish companies working in India and the 60 Indian companies that have invested in Denmark.

"This is a very important visit. This is the visit that's happening actually by the first head of state or head of government level visit which is happening since unfortunately, it did not happen earlier as the COVID restrictions kicked in last March," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said during the weekly media briefing.

New Delhi is also expected to raise the issue of Kim Davy's extradition, known to be a key conspirator of the 1995 arms drop in West Bengal's Purulia. India had last raised the issue during the virtual dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen last year. The Danish PM will be in India from October 9-11.

(With Agency Inputs)