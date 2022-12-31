Last Updated:

Dense Fog, Cold Wave Back In New Delhi For New Year's Day After Brief Respite

New Delhi's Lodhi Road experienced "very poor" air quality Saturday. The Air Quality Index was recorded at 369, according to SAFAR.

Suparna Shree
New Delhi cold

Image: ANI


The national capital woke up shivering again on Saturday, the last day of the year, only after a day's respite. Dense fog and cold wave conditions prevailed in New Delhi. The Commission for Air Quality Management has ordered the imposition of GRAP Stage III in the NCR as air quality took a firm dip. 

IMD predictions

Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that cold wave will prevail in the national capital and neighbouring states from December 31 to January. IMD also predicted a fresh spell of dense fog over the India's northwest regions on December 31.

Poor AQI

New Delhi's Lodhi Road experienced "very poor" air quality Saturday. The Air Quality Index was recorded at 369, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), New Delhi. 


To prevent the deterioration of air quality, the Delhi government has prohibited all construction and demolition activities. The national capital's air quality started deteriorating a few days ago and breached the "very poor" level on December 25. 

The rise in pollution levels amid New Delhi's cold weather has made conditions worse. 

