Dense Fog In Delhi Hits Flight Operations, Train Services: CPR Official

General News

The trains were delayed by 3-5 hours, as speed restrictions have been imposed on the trains in dense fog areas.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Owing to poor visibility bacause of the dense fog in the national capital, as many as 30 trains have been rescheduled and delayed, the CPR official Kultar Singh said on Monday, December 30. He added the foggy condition has not only affected the rail network but all other modes of transportation. The trains were delayed by 3-5 hours, as speed restrictions have been imposed on the trains in dense fog areas. Talking about the safety he said that loco drivers are trained especially for winter season and GPS supported equipment 'Fog Safe' devices are installed in the trains, which work as a guide for loco pilots. 

