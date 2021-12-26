Dense-fog warning for Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Dec 26 (PTI) The minimum temperature saw a marked rise in many places across Odisha on Sunday but the MeT Department warned of dense fog till Monday morning.

There will be no major change in the minimum temperature for the next four-five days and it will remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal across the state, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Overcast skies led to dense fog in a few places in Angul, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Ganjam districts on Sunday, a bulletin stated.

The weatherman issued a yellow warning of dense fog in some places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

The highest maximum temperature of 30.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi district, while the lowest of 8 degrees Celsius was registered in Sundargarh, it added. PTI HMB ACD ACD

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)