Deogarh Mishap: MHA Asks States To Set Up SOPs & Contingency Plans For Ropeway Activities

In the wake of the tragic Deogarh cable mishap that led to the deaths of three, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued an advisory, citing the need for SOPs and contingency operations for ropeway activities in order to avoid any such accident in the future.

In the letter issued by the home secretary, Ajay Bhalla to the chief secretaries of all the states, they were directed to enrol suitable private firms to hold an audit of the prevailing safety situation for conducting such activities.

"The State government must engage an experienced and qualified firm or organisation to carry out a safety audit of each ropeway project. The entity operating the ropeway must comply with all the issues arising out of the audit," the ministry noted in a statement.

MHA issues advisory in wake of ropeway accident in Deoghar, Jharkhand.



"Op & maintenance of ropeway projects need to be scrupulously adhered to. State Govt must engage qualified firm for carrying out safety audit. For each ropeway project a maintenance manual must be prepared." pic.twitter.com/cM05JFVTPR — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

It was further emphasised that the states must ensure complete adherence to the operations and maintenance of the ropeway projects.

"For each ropeway project, a maintenance manual must be prepared. In addition to the maintenance manual, there should be a maintenance programme so that the safety standards conform to good industry practices. The entity operating the ropeways must maintain a record of all the activities undertaken as part of the maintenance programme," it added. "I would, therefore, urge you to take a review of the situation in respect of all the ropeway projects in your state and ensure that SOPs, contingency plans for operation and maintenance of ropeways, and a system of safety audits are in place," Bhalla further added. The Ministry further asserted that states should regularly conduct mock drills/mock exercises to deal with such circumstances involving ropeways.

This comes after the Jharkhand High Court took suo-moto cognisance of the incident and ordered an inquiry into the matter. The matter will be taken up for a hearing on April 26. However, prior to that, the Hemant Soren government has been asked to submit an affidavit with a full inquiry report.

Jharkhand CM orders high-level probe

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren announced a high-level investigation into the Deoghar ropeway tragedy, which saw over 50 people stranded in mid-air after a cable car malfunctioned in the Trikut hills. In a series of tweets, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand informed the public that an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the incident and that those found culpable will face severe punishment. Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his sadness over the deaths of three people but added that 47 lives had been saved in rescue operations that ended on Tuesday afternoon after a 48-hour effort.