Deoghar Ropeway Accident: PM Modi Lauds Heroic Efforts Of Those Involved In Rescue Ops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with personnel of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), local administration and civil society who were involved in the rescue operation after a ropeway accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar.

Lauding all those involved for their heroic efforts, PM Modi noted that the forces worked round the clock to save the lives of several citizens. He also expressed his sadness for those who died in the accident.

"Over the course of 3 days, you worked round the clock, completed a difficult operation and saved the lives of several citizens. The entire country has appreciated your efforts. Though we are sad that the lives of some people couldn't be saved," PM Modi said.

PM Modi added, "Many companions have also been injured. We all have our deepest sympathies with the families of the victims."

'Country proud of skilled forces'

The Prime Minister said that country is proud of such skilled forces which have the capacity to bring the countrymen out of every crisis safely.

"Nation is proud that it has capable forces in the form of Army, Air Force, NDRF, ITBP & Police that has the strength to bring out the people from every crisis. We too learnt lessons from the accident (Trikut ropeway) & rescue mission. Your experience will be useful for the future," he added.

Deoghar ropeway mishap

Over 60 tourists were trapped in cable cars midway for over 46 hours at Trikut Hills, about 20 km from Baba Baidyanath temple, since Sunday following a ropeway malfunction that resulted in trolleys colliding. They were evacuated by combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF and the district administration. Three people died in the unfortunate incident.

The rescue of 14 of the last remaining 15 tourists, who were trapped mid-air for over 46 hours, concluded on Tuesday with a tragedy as a 60-year-old woman fell to her death while being winched up by a helicopter, raising the death toll to three.

Two others fell to their deaths as they were being winched up by choppers on Monday and Tuesday during rescue attempts. Twelve injured tourists are undergoing treatment in hospitals.