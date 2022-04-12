Deoghar Ropeway Mishap Survivors Narrate Ordeal Of Dangling Between Life & Death

As the horrific tragedy of Jharkhand's ropeway mishap unfolded since the early hours on Monday, April 11, some ominous tales of the suffering faced by the survivors have emerged. The rescue operations by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the accident site in Trikut hills in Jharkhand's Deoghar concluded on April 12. Survivors narrated stories of fear, uncertainty and hope while dangling mid-air waiting to be rescued.

Survivors narrate tales of stress

A survivor named Naman Niraj, while talking to ANI, thanked the IAF for rescuing him and said that his family came to the accident site after they were in touch on the phone, however, lost touch due to bad network. "My whole family was very tense. They had come to the accident site. We were consoling each other to remain calm and normal and wait for the rescue teams. I thank the rescue teams for saving us," Niraj said.

Another survivor Anita Dasi broke down while narrating the whole story. "I was stranded along with three more persons. We were completely dehydrated. It felt like we were about to die before we were rescued. The rescue teams gave us water bottles and rescued us. I came to know that a fellow passenger who was known to me could not be saved," Dasi told ANI.

Doctors on the suffering of survivors

The physicians present at the spot also shared what the survivors had to cope with. They said that survivors faced a combination of mental and physical stress. Some went through severe trauma and dehydration apart from bruises and injuries. The medical team at the spot had to put in a lot of effort to get the survivors out of trauma. Dr CK Shahi, a Civil Surgeon in Deoghar, informed that most of the survivors faced moderate to severe dehydration while some faced injuries and bruises.

"They were also suffering from trauma. Teams of doctors and psychiatrists consoled them. They were wailing and crying out of fear. Everyone showed cooperation and good spirit," Dr. Shahi further added.

IAF's rescue operation

Meanwhile, the IAF completed the 26-hour long rescue operation at the Trikut hills ropeway service after rescuing 35 stranded people with the help of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local administration. The IAF deployed two Mi-17 V5, one Mi-17, one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and one Cheetah helicopter for the rescue operations. Notably, some cable cars in the ropeway collided leading to the mishap at the Trikut hills near the Baidyanath Temple, after which the IAF was called for help to rescue 40 stranded tourists stuck inside the cable car hanging mid-air. Overall, the mishap resulted in the death of three people.

Image: ANI