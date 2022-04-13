Deoghar Tragedy: Jharkhand CM Claims Ropeway Mishap First Such Incident In Country

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday stressed that the cable cars tragedy on a ropeway at Trikut Hills in Deoghar district was a first-of-a-type incident that country saw and informed that Rs 5 lakh compensation has been announced for the kin of the deceased.

"The news of that incident spread like a fire. It was on the day of Ram Navami. After getting the news, we alerted the administration. We also had a word with the Government. In rescue operation, few people died. This is the first such incident in the whole country. The government has announced Rs 5 lakh compensation," he said.

He added, "Central agencies were involved in the rescue operation but no official conversation took place between me and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the Deoghar ropeway incident."

Deoghar ropeway mishap

Over 60 tourists were trapped in cable cars midway for over 46 hours at Trikut Hills, about 20 km from Baba Baidyanath temple, since Sunday after a ropeway malfunction that resulted in trolleys colliding. They were evacuated by combined teams of the Indian Air Force, Army, ITBP, NDRF and the district administration. Three people died in the incident.

The rescue of 14 of the last remaining 15 tourists, who were trapped mid-air for over 46 hours, ended on Tuesday afternoon with a tragedy as a 60-year-old woman fell to her death while being winched up by a helicopter, raising the death toll to three.

Two others fell to their deaths as they were being winched up by helicopters on Monday and Tuesday during rescue attempts. Twelve injured tourists are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Trikut Hills, which houses the renowned Trikutachal Mahadeva Temple and the hermitage of Sage Dayananda, has several cliffs, the highest being 2,470 feet above sea level.

The Trikut ropeway is the country's highest vertical ropeway and is about 766 metres long, according to the Jharkhand tourism department.