'Deporting Rohingyas Has Always Been BJP's Agenda', Says Ex-Deputy CM J&K Kavinder Gupta

On Sunday, former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta said that 'it’s time to deport Rohingyas to their country'. The administration of Jammu and Kashmir 'apprehended' at least 168 Rohingya refugees in Jammu, on Saturday. Over 1.1 million Rohingyas fled the Rakhine state and crossed borders in 2017 seeking shelter in India and Bangladesh, after troops in Myanmar burned several Rohingyan homes, raped their women, and killed several of them.

While speaking with Republic, the former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K said that after regaining power there was a delay but BJP has always fulfilled whatever they have said.

"From the very beginning in BJP's agenda, Rohingyas who have come from outside and settled in India should be deported and the process has started. In 2018, we started counting their numbers but when BJP came back in power in 2019 some things were delayed. But if we talk about BJP's agenda, we have always done what we said, be it Ram temple or Article 370. Now the time has come for them to be sent back to their country", he said.

Gupta also added that there should be a probe on how these refugees crossed 10 states and entered India.

"It should also be investigated how these people how they came here crossing 10 states. A prison has also been evacuated for them so that these people can be kept. They are also involved in suspicious activities, which is why it is very important that they are deported as soon as possible," he added.

J&K Administration Apprehends 168 Rohingya Refugees

On Saturday, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir 'apprehended' at least 168 Rohingya refugees in Jammu. The development comes a day after the Home Department issued a notification on March 5 under Section 3(2)e of the Foreigners Act. "Holding centres" are set up in Hiranagar of Kathua in J&K, that will house the Rohingyas who are illegally staying in the Valley. The 168 also include children and women, who will be kept in this sub-jail that the government calls "holding centres".

The holding centre in Jammu is built to accommodate 250 inmates, where nearly 168 Rohingyas were ferried last week on Saturday, in buses. The holding centre is a "sub-jail" that was readied a week before Rohingyas were shifted here. The prisoners and undertrials in this sub-jail were shifted to other prisons of Jammu.

MHA's reply on Rohingyas in Rajya Sabha

Earlier in February, on steps taken to deport the Rohingya migrants, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha stated that the detection and deportation of illegal migrants is a continuous process.

"Central Government has been vested with powers under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act to detain & deport foreign nationals staying illegally in the country. Detection and deportation of illegal migrants including Rohingya migrants from Myanmar after due process of nationality verification is a continuous process," the ministry added.

