Sachin Pilot Protests Against CAB In Rajasthan, Says It Won't Pass 'judicial Scrutiny'

Congress party in Rajasthan staged a protest on Wednesday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which is currently being discussed in the Rajya Sabha. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Deputy Sachin Pilot too participated in the protest. While addressing the media, Sachin Pilot said, "For the first time in independent India, the issue of deciding citizenship on basis of religion has come up. I don't think the Bill will pass the judicial scrutiny."

'This is majority versus morality'

The Deputy CM added, "I feel that whoever be the person, notwithstanding his or her religion, should be given citizenship of India if he or she deserves it. If the person doesn't deserve, citizenship can be denied. There should not be any discrimination on the basis of religion. This is the stand of Congress party in the Parliament. Even though the Bill has been passed in the Lok Sabha, it won't pass the judicial scrutiny. This is a conflict between majority and morality. India is known as a secular republic across the world." He also said that the government is wasting time making such laws and should focus on giving employment and reducing inflation instead.

'20% decline in religious minorities in Pak, Ban': Amit Shah

After tabling the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that there has been a 20% decline in the population of religious minorities in each Pakistan and Bangladesh. "This bill would give hope to people who were living a miserable life. There has been an almost 20% decline each in the population of religious minorities in both Pakistan and present-day Bangladesh. Either they were killed, changed their religion or they fled to India for shelter to save themselves and their religion," Shah said in the Upper House.

READ | Kiren Rijiju thanks PM Modi and Amit Shah for CAB, says 'Bill important for the country'

"They did not get citizenship, rights to buy houses, and education, jobs. This Bill would give rights to those persecuted minorities," he said. Amit Shah said that BJP had mentioned it as one of their election promises. "During elections, we made the announcement (about Bill). People gave the mandate for this," he said.

READ | Shiv Sena's flip-flop on CAB due to threat from Congress; 'Cabinet berth not imp': Sources

The Bill seeks to give citizenship to non-Muslims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan escaping religious persecution there, saying it was violative of various provisions of the Constitution, including a move to grant citizenship on the basis of religion. The NDA will require the support of at least 121 MPs in the 240-member Rajya Sabha for the Bill to be passed.

READ | Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi & Amit Shah of 'ethnic cleansing' in North East with CAB

READ | PM Modi at BJP meet: Opposition speaking Pakistan's language on Citizenship Bill