Derek O'Brien Seeks Permission From Delhi DCP For Accommodation Of 50,000 MGNREGA Workers

Member of Parliament and Leader of the All India Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha, Derek O'Brien, has written another letter to the Delhi Police seeking permission for protests in the national capital. O'Brien, who had previously accused the Centre of withholding wages of MGNREGA workers, emphasised the urgency of the matter. As per the new letter, the protest is stated to start from September 30 instead of October 2.

In a letter dated September 15, 2023, addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Police at Darya Ganj Police Station, O'Brien reiterated his request initially made in August. The AITC is seeking permission to establish pandals and provide accommodation for MGNREGA workers from Bengal at Ram Leela Maidan. These workers are scheduled to conduct dharnas at various locations in Delhi on September 30 to October 4, 2023.

Image: Republic

Expressing concern over the lack of response to the previous requests, O'Brien urged for an update at the earliest in the latest letter. This move comes after O'Brien's earlier request where he sought permission from the Delhi Police to hold protests at three key locations in the national capital on October 3-4. The proposed sites for the protests include Krishi Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, and the residence of Union Minister Giriraj Singh, but didn't get any response from the Delhi police.

O'Brien's previous letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Parliament Street Police Station, emphasised the urgency of the matter. It read, "With reference to my letter dated August 31, 2023, requesting permission for the All India Trinamool Congress to hold a dharna involving workers from the State of Bengal who have been denied wages under the MGNREGA scheme from 10 AM to 6 PM on October 2 and October 3, 2023, at 27 Lodhi Estate, outside the residence of Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon'ble Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj/Krishi Bhawan/Jantar Mantar."

The TMC leader underlined that the party is still awaiting an official response regarding the approval of permission to protest in New Delhi. The issue, as alleged by TMC leaders, has been a standoff between the Centre and the TMC, and intensifying.