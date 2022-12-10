Last Updated:

Designated Terrorist Ashiq Nengroo's House, Built On Encroached Govt Land, Demolished

The house of designated terrorist Ashiq Nengroo, which was built on encroached government land, was demolished on Saturday at the New Colony. 

Terrorist Ashiq Nengroo's home in Pulwama's New Colony, built on encroached government land, was demolised Saturday, ANI reported citing sources. Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo, reportedly a commander of the outlawed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, was designated a 'terrorist' under India's Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier this year.    

Nengroo was the 36th person to be added to a list which features names such as JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, Lashkar-E-Taiba patron and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed and gangster Dawood Ibrahim.  

The MHA, in a gazette notification, said 35-year-old Nengroo, a resident of Kashmir's Pulwama, has been responsible for the infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. 

After running a terror syndicate in Kashmir, Nengroo is now engaged in a perilous campaign to orchestrate terror in the valley that is remote-controlled from Pakistan, the MHA notification states. 

Nengroo has been held responsible for planning various terrorist incidents in Jammu & Kashmir.

Centre amended UAPA in 2019

In August 2019, the Centre amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, to include the provision of designating an individual a terrorist. Prior to this amendment, only organisations could be designated terrorist organisations.

Designating an individual a terrorist helps the government freeze the person's finances and crackdown on networks created by them. 

