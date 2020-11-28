Desperate Attempts Being Made To Infiltrate J&K, Disrupt Democratic Process: COAS Naravane

In the backdrop of the DDC elections which began on November 28, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has stated that Pakistani terrorists are trying their best to infiltrate in Jammu and Kashmir and disrupt the democratic process in the Union Territory. While addressing a press conference, Army Chief said, "Terrorism continues to be a serious threat unabated despite all efforts made as desperate attempts are being made from across the border." Last-ditch attempts are being made at the onset of winter to infiltrate the border before the route becomes inaccessible due to the rising level of snow during the winters, Army chief said.

"It is because of this that they (terrorists) have started moving southwards and are now attempting to infiltrate through lower regions including tunnels across the international border," General Naravane said.

General Naravane's statements come in the context of the continuous infiltration bids that are being conducted by the adversaries across the border, which the Security Forces have foiled repeatedly. The Nagrota encounter which took place on November 19 neutralised four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who were in a Kashmir bound truck. After the truck destroyed and terrorists killed, the security forces recovered massive arms and ammunition which pointed out at a heinous plot of terror ahead of the DDC elections and also to coincide on the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. After the Nagrota encounter, Forces on November 20 found an IED which was successfully diffused and destroyed, however, a terror attack took place on November 26 at the outskirts of Srinagar that led to the martyrdom of two jawans.

The DDC elections which started from November 28, hold prominence for being the first democratic process after the abrogation of Article 370. The polls to the DDCs will be held in eight phases from November 28 to December 19, while the vote counting process will be held on December 22.

Army Chief reviews passing out parade

Earlier in the day, the Army Chief also reviewed the passing out parade of the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala for Autumn Term 2020 which saw a total of 164 trainees comprising Midshipmen of 99th Indian Naval Academy Course (B Tech and MSc) and Cadets of 30th Naval Orientation Course (Extended) becoming officers on successful completion of their training. The passing out parade also witnessed two cadets from Sri Lanka Navy completing their training.

While giving a word of advice to the passing cadets, General Naravane said, "Today, the country is facing challenges from all sides, some homegrown and some from outside. The armed forces are the strongest pillar in the defence of the country. While everything else may fail, we simply cannot."

"There are no runners up in war. The country looks up to us to deliver each and every time, whether it be a situation of war, response to natural calamities, breakdown of law and order or diplomatic missions," he added.

