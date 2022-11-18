Desperate Attempts To Peddle Falsehoods: India Slams Pak At UN For Raking Up Kashmir Issue

On November 17, India slammed Pakistan for raking up the Kashmir issue during a United Nations (UN) debate for its "desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods." The conflict is primarily between India and Pakistan, with China often playing a "third-party role" in this deadlock. It started after the partition in 1947 as both India and Pakistan claimed the former princely state of Jammu and Kashmir as a whole. Over the years, Pakistan has adopted desperate measures and has ambushed India's national security.

India slams Pakistan at the UN

After the 'unwarranted' statement made by Pakistan on the Kashmir issue, India came up with a befitting response to Pakistan's false claims at the United Nations Security Council during the UN general assembly. In the right to reply during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, Pratik Mathur said, "As we meet today to discuss UNSC reforms, a representative of Pakistan has yet again made unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral and inalienable part of India irrespective of what Pakistan's representative believes."

He further categorised Pakistan's attempt of peddling falsehoods as "desperate". Mathur criticised Pakistan saying, "A bad habit of abusing the sanctity of multilateral forums deserves collective contempt and perhaps sympathies as well."

Earlier, while delivering the G4 (Brazil, Germany, Japan, and India) statement at UNGA, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj tweeted, "Today I delivered the G4 Statement at the #UNGA on equitable representation of the UN Security Council. The longer reform is stalled, greater the deficit in representation which is an inescapable precondition for #SecurityCouncil legitimacy & effectiveness." She further stressed the need of bringing the Security Council and its charter in line to act on behalf of the entire membership. India's Permanent Representative Kamboj also said only enhacing membership in both categories will help in effectively managing current global conflicts and interconnected increased complex issues which are faced by the world.

