Despite Ban On Sand Transportation, Hampi Sand Mafia Continues To Dominate Historical Site

Despite a ban on sand transportation from historical site Hampi, the sand mafia continues to dominate the region. The illegal sand mafia team has been allegedly destroying the temple structure while transporting illegal sand from the historical site. Adjoining the fortress, there is a Shiva temple where significant scriptures of the Harappan civilization are inscribed on the pillars. These are also being damaged due to the activities of the illegal sand mafia.

Monument lovers demand action against Hampi sand mafia

Monument lovers demand action against the Hampi sand mafia, stressing the fact that this monument will disappear due to the rampant activities of sand mafia. The Central archaeological department has reportedly turned a blind eye to this daylight robbery. However, speaking to Republic TV network, Archaeological Director Kalimuthu said, “We have taken immediate action yesterday when we got to know about the mafia."

Officials seem to be blaming other department members when questioned about the action taken against the sand mafia group. "The incident happened yesterday, and today we will file a complaint. It doesn't come under our jurisdiction, it is under the jurisdiction of the State Archaeological Department and forest department. They have to take necessary action,” said Director Kalimuthu.

Hampi stands second in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. The UNESCO World Heritage Site comes a close second to Puerto Rico, which remains at the top for rebounding as a tourist destination after being battered by Hurricane Maria.