Despite Ban, Pakistan-backed Group Used Education Trust Fronts To Fund Its Operations?

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted a sinister plot of an organisation banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2019. The Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) even after being banned was operating via proxies. Republic has learnt that the terror proxies used educational institutions to fund their terror design.

After the JeI was banned in 2019, it allegedly activated two arms- Falah-E-Aam Trust, which was running in the name of providing modern education, and Al-Huda Educational Trust (AHET) to provide religious education. Both the institutes were allegedly used for hawala funds so as to fund the JeI.

The NIA busted the Falah-E-Aam Trust and AHET and banned them in 2021 and 2022, respectively. Sources said that the money that was received for opening educational institutions was used to fund JeI.

The NIA carried out searches at 18 locations in Jammu and Kashmir and arrested the chairperson of AHED Mohammad Ameer Shamsi. The anti-terrorist agency said that the JeI, which was banned under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was continuing its activities through its frontal organisations.

"One such organisation is AHET of Rajouri, which has been found raising funds through various means, including donations and hawala purportedly for charitable purposes, but are instead using these funds to radicalise and incite the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for unlawful activities and disrupt the territorial integrity and sovereignty of India," the spokesperson said.

NIA had suo-moto registered the case on October 3 and Shamshi, a resident of the Rajouri district, is the first person arrested in this connection.

"Investigations have revealed that the arrested accused (Shamshi) is the chairperson (Nizam-e-ala) of AHET and acts on the directions of the chief patron of the trust. Investigations have also revealed that the ex-officio chief patron of AHET is the Ameer-e-Jamaat, JeI, Jammu and Kashmir," NIA said.

"The trust has continued to raise funds even after the declaration of JEI as an 'unlawful association'. Suspected links with other NGOs and trusts operating in Kashmir have also emerged during investigations," it added.

The NIA said several mobile devices and documents related to funding and properties were seized during the searches