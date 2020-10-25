Despite COVID-19, People Across India Celebrate Dussehra With Great Zeal

After observing nine-days of Navratri, people across the nation will celebrate Vijayadashami or Dussehra — the day of triumph on Sunday, October 25 with great fervour by following COVID-19 protocols put in place to contain the virus spread. Vijayadashami signifies the victory of Goddess Durga over the invincible Buffalo king Mahishasura. Whereas the occasion also marks the day when Lord Ram defeated Ravana, which denotes the triumph of good over evil.

Vijayadashami celebration across different parts of the country

People observe Vijayadashami for different reasons and it is celebrated differently in various parts of the country. In North India, people celebrate this day as the victory of Hindu Lord Rama over demon Ravana. Effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran and Meghnad are burnt by the people to mark Dussehra. During the nine-days of Navratri, the celebrations include recitals of the Ramayana as a Ramlila and dandiya raas in different parts of the country.

In West Bengal, this festival is the highlight of the year. Bengalis perform pujas and other traditional practices over the five-day long Durga Puja. Vijayadashami is marked with women participating in 'Sindoor Khela' prior to the immersion of the idol as part of the 'Ghot Bisharjon'. Sindoor Khela involves women applying vermilion (Sindoor) on each other after applying Sindoor on the Goddess' feet and forehead. The women also offer sweets and betel leaves to the Goddess'.

Furthermore, Vijayadashami is celebrated with great fervour in South India as well as Goddess Durga is also referred to as Chamundeshwari in these parts. Karnataka's Mysuru city which got its name from the demon Mahishasur is the centre of the celebrations during Dussehra. Meanwhile, a temple called Dashanan, in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur is dedicated to Ravana. Interestingly it is the only temple dedicated to Ravana across India and as a part of the Dussehra festivities, Dashanan temple remembers and celebrates the demon king's virtues.

PM Modi greets the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Vijayadashami.

सभी देशवासियों को विजयादशमी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। बुराई पर अच्छाई और असत्य पर सत्य की जीत का यह महापर्व हर किसी के जीवन में नई प्रेरणा लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2020

Defence Minister to Celebrate Dussehra With Troops

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will celebrate Dussehra with the troops along the LAC. Rajnath Singh will be visiting Sikkim area on the occasion of the festival that signifies the victory of good over evil. The visit will be a morale booster for the troops deployed along the LAC amid the border tension between India and China.

सभी देशवासियों को विजयदशमी पर्व की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



आज के इस पावन अवसर पर मैं सिक्किम के नाथूला क्षेत्र में जाकर भारतीय सेना के जवानों से भेंट करूँगा एवं शस्त्र पूजन समारोह में भी मौजूद रहूँगा। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 25, 2020

