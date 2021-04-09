Despite Covid-19 Restrictions Sheep Market In Karnataka Sees Massive Rush Ahead Of Ugadi

Amid the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the people of Karnataka are busy preparing for the upcoming Ugadi festival in the state. Despite restrictions, people gathered in large numbers to purchase goats near the Nelamangala area of the Bangalore Rural district of Karnataka on Friday, April 9.

Huge rush in goat market in Karnataka ahead of Ugadi festival

Last month, in view of the upcoming festivals, the state government issued an order banning public celebrations. According to reports, P Ravi Kumar, Karnataka Chief Secretary, had said that during upcoming religious festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Good Friday, Ugadi and others, all authorities will ensure that public gatherings and congregations are not permitted in public places/markets/grounds/parks/religious places in Karnataka.

As per the reports, the district administration in Mysuru has released an advisory for all travellers coming from Bengaluru, who intend on staying in resorts and hotels, to bring a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report that is not older than 72 hours, as the Ugadi festival approaches. Although there is no restriction on entering Mysuru from Bengaluru. The implementation of new guidelines will start on April 10. Tourist attractions, movie theatres, wedding rooms, and recreational clubs have all been subjected to the same restrictions, added the reports.

Increasing COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

Ugadi is an Indian festival that commemorates the start of a new year and is primarily observed in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh. In Karnataka, the festival is also known as Yugadi. Reportedly, the festival falls on the first day of the Chaitra month on the Hindu calendar, which is usually in March or April on the Gregorian calendar. Ugadi will be celebrated on April 13 this year.

Drawing rangoli, buying new clothes, decorating the house with mango leaves, giving food or clothing to the needy, cooking delicacies like pachadi, taking a special oil bath and visiting a temple are all ways to commemorate the day. Some people also use floral designs to decorate the front of their homes. In Maharashtra, the day is celebrated as Gudi Padwa.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 6,570 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours including 36 new deaths. The overall caseload of the state reached 10,40,130 However, 53,414 patients have recovered so far from the deadly virus.