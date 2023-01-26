Despite Telangana HC Order, Ceremonial R-Day Parade Held At Raj Bhavan; CM KCR Not Present

Amid the ongoing slugfest in Telangana over the Republic Day celebrations, the ceremonial parade on the occasion took place at the Raj Bhavan. Escalating the rift between him and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao did not attend the ceremony on Thursday, January 26.

Notably, the development came after the Telangana High Court directed the KCR-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government to hold a ceremonial Republic Day celebration in the state.

Telangana HC pulls up KCR govt to hold ceremonial R-Day celebrations

The Telangana High Court ordered that a full-fledged parade for the Republic Day be held at the regular parade ground in Hyderabad. The court’s decision came in view of a writ petition which was filed against Telanagna government’s decision to curtail celebrations at the Raj Bhavan.

After hearing the matter, the state High Court directed the state government to follow central guidelines for the Republic Day celebration and conduct the parade. The court directed the state govt to celebrate Republic Day in a befitting manner at a befitting place.

Telangana: Chief Minister vs Governor

Intensifying the political tussle in Telangana on the occasion of Republic Day, the government led by BRS decided to not host an official event on January 26. Following this, the government asked the Raj Bhavan to hold the R-Day event independently. Traditionally, during Republic Day celebrations, both the Governor and the Chief Minister take part in the events organised at the Parade Ground in the city every year.

The government’s decision to not hold the Republic Day celebrations with the state Governor came after the relations between Chief Minister KCR and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan soured. The Governor also earlier complained that appropriate protocols are not being followed with regard to her office by the KCR government.