Despite Threat From Across Border, Last Village At LoC Achieves 100% COVID-19 Vaccination

In a heartening development in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the border village of Bobiya has achieved a 100% vaccination against COVID-19. All the 18 plus individuals who are inhabitants of Bobiya village of the Hiranagar sector have been vaccinated against COVID-19. This development assumes significance and is also encouraging because the Bobiya village in Jammu is said to be the last village of India as it lies on the international border along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

District administration has put a special focus on those living on the international border and LoC as these are remote areas and have borne the brunt of unprovoked ceasefire violations from Pakistan. These villages have been the priority of the administration of which the Bobiya village have been fully vaccinated.

'Left out people are vaccinated at their doorstep': BMO Hiranagar

Speaking on the development, BMO Hiranagar Dr Swami Saran said, "We have achieved 100% vaccination in Bobiya. We have also vaccinated another village called Paharpur near the International Border. People are responding well to vaccination. Vaccination is done in health centres and COVID care centres. Those who are left out are vaccinated at their doorstep."

Ajit Kumar, one of the Panchayat members thanked the Government of India to facilitate the vaccination process in the remote areas of the country along the international border.

Speaking on achieving 100% vaccination, Dr Supriya Sharma, Vaccination Nodal Officer informed that her department was given the target to undertake the inoculation process at the earliest.

"We were given guidelines from our department that it is a far-flung area and nobody is able to reach there. We were given this target to undertake vaccination at the earliest."

Successful vaccination despite the threat of ceasefire violations from Pakistan

Despite the threats from across the border and the village being the last frontier in the country, leading the vaccination drive to its successful conclusion is commendable, setting an example for the entire country. Last month, a small village in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir became the first remote village in India to be able to immunise 100 per cent of its adult population.

According to Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has 3,344 active cases of COVID-19 while 3,10,326 have recovered in the Union Territory. The UT has reported 4353 deaths due to Coronavirus. Meanwhile, India has so far administered over 36 crore jabs. Currently, the country has administered 36,89,91,222 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, of which 40,23,173 doses were administered on the previous day.