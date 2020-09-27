Destination North East 2020: Home Minister Amit Shah To Virtually Inaugurate Annual Event

Union Home Minister and North Eastern Council chairman Amit Shah will inaugurate the annual "Destination North East" virtually on Sunday. As per an official release, Destination North East is a calendar event organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region with an aim to bring the region closer to other parts of the country and strengthen national integration. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh will be joining the virtual event as the Guest of Honour.

The theme for Destination North East 2020 is "The Emerging Delightful Destinations", which refers to tourist destinations emerging stronger and more attractive as the sector gains momentum. The programme will focus mainly on tourism and coincide with 'World Tourism Day', which falls on September 27.

The four-day programme will feature audio-visual presentation of the tourist spots of the north-eastern region, messages from state icons and achievers, introduction to prominent local entrepreneurs and virtual exhibition of handicraft, traditional fashion, and local products. Cultural items of individual states and medley performances combining cultures of all the eight states will be performed. The Chief Ministers and Tourism Ministers of north-eastern states will also give out a message during the event.

Significance of Destination North East

Earlier this week, Dr Jitendra Singh unveiled the logo and song for festival "Destination North East-2020" and said the event has been travelling across the country since the last couple of years. In 2019, the festival was organised in Varanasi. In 2018, it was held in the Lawns of India Gate in New Delhi and the year before, the event was celebrated in Chandigarh. This year, the Destination North East will be reaching to the homes of people virtually.

Singh said, the festival is not just about tourism, but it invites organisations and young entrepreneurs who would like to benefit from the unexplored potentials of the region. He said the north-eastern region will be one of the favourite tourist and business destinations of India post COVID-19 pandemic and will give momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call of Atmanirbhar Bharat by focussing on "Vocal for Local".

The chief guest for the closing ceremony of Destination North East-2020 on September 30 will be Union Sports and Youth Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, while Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries, Rameshwar Teli, will join as Guest of Honour.

