Detained TMC Leader Saket Gokhale Being Taken To Ahmedabad For Further Interrogation

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Saket Gokhale, who was detained by Gujarat police' cyber crime branch team is being taken to Ahmedabad for further interrogation. Notably, TMC has alleged a "political vendetta" after Gokhale was arrested on Monday from Jaipur airport.

#BREAKING | TMC spokesperson, Saket Gokhale detained by cyber crime branch on Monday is being taken to Ahmedabad for further questioning. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/OhYSmX6jOQ — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2022

In a series of tweets, TMC leader and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien detailed the circumstances under which Goakhle was arrested and alleged the reason for his tweet on the Morbi bridge tragedy.

He tweeted, "Saket took a 9 pm flight from New Delhi to Jaipur on Monday. When he landed, Gujarat Police were at the airport in Rajasthan waiting for him and picked him up. At 2 in the morning on Tuesday, he called his Mother and told her that they are taking him to Ahmedabad and he would reach Ahmedabad by noon today. The police let him make that one two-minute phone call and then confiscated his phone and all his belongings."

"The cooked-up case is filed with the Ahmedabad cyber cell about Saket’s tweet on the Morbi bridge collapse. All this cannot silence All India Trinamool Congress and the Opposition. BJP taking political vendetta to another level."