Determined to deepen cooperative movement at grassroots in J&K: LG

Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said his administration is determined to deepen the cooperative movement as a people-based movement to reach citizens at the grassroots in the Union Territory. He said the administration is making efforts to facilitate development of new women and youth cooperatives and provide them with a solid support system to flourish.

Inaugurating 68th All India Cooperative week here, the Lt Governor said it is under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the country is witnessing renaissance in cooperative movement to address the developmental needs of underprivileged sections of the society.

“We are determined to deepen the cooperative movement as a people-based movement to reach citizens at the grassroots. The administration is making efforts to facilitate development of new women and youth cooperatives and provide them with a solid support system to flourish,” Sinha said.

He said the government aims to increase the number of Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies by providing much-needed support to the people in every Panchayat. “This will substantially increase the credit lending in Agri and allied sectors and benefits will also flow to small and marginal farmers.” The Lt Governor stressed that in order to truly realize the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi', Cooperatives in J&K must focus on agri-marketing, food processing, branding, supply of seeds and other innovative activities in dairy and handicrafts.

Sinha also underscored that Mission Youth in J&K is working as a Cooperative entrepreneurship organisation and demonstrating how business with cooperative spirit can lead the way to tackle the modern challenges. PTI TAS MR MR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)