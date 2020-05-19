Dev Prabhakar Shastri's Death Mourned By MP CM & Renuka; Ashutosh Present At Last Rites

Well-known spiritual leader Dev Prabhakar Shastri, fondly known as ‘Daddaji’, passed away in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni late on Sunday. The godman was suffering from lung and kidney-related ailments. He was 82.

As per PTI, the spiritual leader’s health had worsened a few days ago, after which he was taken to Delhi for treatment. Ashutosh Rana and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan were among those who brought him back to Katni when his health deteriorated further.

CM Chauhan and former CM Kamal Nath mourned his death and conveyed their tributes on Twitter.

गृहस्थ योगी संत देवप्रभाकर शास्त्री दद्दा जी के दुःखद निधन का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।

शिवलिंग निर्माण की बात हो या मानव सेवा व परोपकार की , दद्दा जी ने सदैव समाज व धर्म के लिये जीवनपर्यन्त अपना अमूल्य योगदान दिया।

उनका निधन एक ऐसी क्षति है जो सदैव अपूरणीय रहेगी।

1/2 pic.twitter.com/fehJCvnDt8 — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) May 17, 2020

Ashutosh Rana had posted an emotional tribute for his ‘Daddaji’ on Twitter earlier in the day. Sharing pictures, the actor hailed his guru, and said was responsible for the actor having an identity and credited him for helping his self-discovery. He added that whatever he was today was because of his guru and prayed for his blessings.

मेरे परमपूज्य गुरुदेव ‘दद्दाजी’ आज ब्रह्मलीन हो गए..यदि मैं स्वयं को ब्रह्मांड का एक अणु-अंश मानूँ तो मेरी इस मान्यता के पीछे भी मेरे पूज्य गुरुवर ही हैं जिन्होंने मेरा परिचय मेरे भीतर स्थित ब्रह्मांड से करवाया। मैं उनका ही हूँ, उनसे ही हूँ।कृपा बनी रहे पूज्यवर दण्डवत प्रणाम 🙏💐 pic.twitter.com/9skTxWwxZm — Ashutosh Rana (@ranaashutosh10) May 18, 2020

Renuka Shahane shared pictures from their wedding which ‘Daddaji’ had attended to give blessings. The actor shared another picture where their sons are also posing with the guru.

The Hum Aapke Hai Koun star wrote that they might have done good deeds in the past life because of which they received Shastri’s blessings. She prayed for his soul.

Here's the post

परमपूज्य गुरुदेव दद्दाजी पं देव प्रभाकर शास्त्री ब्रह्मलीन हो गए 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽हमने पिछले जनम में कुछ बहुत अच्छे कर्म किये होंगे जिसकी वजह से हमें दद्दाजी जैसे गुरुदेव का सानिध्य,आशीर्वाद मिला और उनकी असीम कृपा प्राप्त हुई। परमात्मा उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें 🙏🏽🙏🏽 ॐ शांति 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uYMJpYCBTe — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) May 17, 2020

Shastri was cremated at Daddadham in Katni. Ashutosh Rana was present at the last rites, and videos of him and others taking the leader’s last rites to the crematorium surfaced online. In the pictures that surfaced online, the leader's mortal remains were wrapped in tricolour and the police gave a gun salute.

Dev Prabhakar Shastri is survived by his wife, and five children

(With inputs from PTI )