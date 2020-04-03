The Debate
Fadnavis Ropes In BJP Corporators; Highlights Party's Help To Needy Amid Covid Lockdown

General News

Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that he spoke to BJP Corporators of all Municipal Corporations via audio bridge and reviewed various work being undertaken.

Written By Jay Pandya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that he spoke to BJP corporators of all Municipal Corporations via audio bridge and reviewed various work being undertaken in the state during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

'32,800 Karyakartas are active in various works'

In a series of tweets, Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the efforts made by his party in tackling the Coronavirus outbreak. Informing about his party's reach so far, Fadnavis wrote: "587 Mandals, 550 community kitchens, 32,800 Karyakartas are active in various works, 13 lakh people getting food or food grains, around 1 lakh people getting vegetables & fruits. 3500 unit blood donations, 3000 corporators did sanitisation works in their areas, In the rural area, sanitisation has done in 4000 villages, 3000 medical kits distributed to doctors and healthcare workers."

'My sincere request to GoM to look into this issue'

He also requested the state government to resolve difficulties faced by people in getting ration from ration shops "From many cities, people are complaining about the difficulties in getting ration from ration shops. It is my sincere request to GoM to look into this issue. The requirement of ventilators in district hospitals is one of the many issues discussed," he posted.

423 COVID-19 cases reported in Maha so far

As many as 88 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the tally to 423, while the death toll rose to 21, said the health officials. Five more coronavirus-related deaths, one of them a woman, were reported in the state since Wednesday evening - four in Mumbai and one in Pune - taking the count to 21.

READ | COVID-19: Maharashtra registers 88 new cases propelling tally to 423, amid 21 casualties

READ | Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi Police sends fresh notice to Maulana Saad, six others

As many as 42 patients have been discharged from hospitals following recovery from the disease, they said. At 235, Mumbai city tops in the number of cases in Maharashtra, which is leading the nation-wide coronavirus tally among states. The financial capital also leads in death count with 17. All the four deceased from Mumbai were men who had some pre-existing illnesses, said a state health official.

READ | BIG: MHA blacklists 960 foreigners involved in Tablighi activities on a tourist visa

READ | BREAKING: PM Modi to share a video message with nation at 9 am on April 3

(With agency inputs)

