'Devastated, But Proud': Ajay Pandita's Daughter Asserts Family Will Go Back To Kashmir

Following the murder of Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita in Kashmir, his daughter Niyanta Pandita spoke with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday. Niyanta expressed her anger but also remarked that she is proud of her father and stated that the family will continue to demand justice. She added that the family will go back to Kashmir and will not be afraid of speaking the truth.

"I am devastated but I am also proud of my father. Only yesterday my father was killed and here we are today demanding justice with braveness. I understand that there are a lot of things happening in the country but this is the least that it can do for people that are protecting it. What now? Don't we have the risk of being attacked? We will go back to Kashmir. No matter what happens. That Kashmir is my father's motherland. We will not be afraid of speaking the truth," Niyanta Pandita told Arnab on the debate.

Ajay Pandita shot dead

Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag fired upon Congress Sarpanch Ajay Pandita at Lokbawan, who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday. Police said terrorists fired at 40-year-old Ajay Pandita, a sarpanch of Lokbowan Larkipora, leaving him critically wounded.

“He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” a police officer said. Police said the sarpanch had gone to work in his orchard. The area was cordoned by joint forces soon after the shooting.

