Development Goals Can Only Be Achieved If Environment Is Protected, Says Himachal Governor

Environment conservation must take precedence over development as the goal of development will only be achieved if the environment is protected, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Friday.

Shukla was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the fourth Confederation of Indian Industry Power Conclave on the theme 'Making Himachal Pradesh the Capital of Green and Clean Energy.' He said, "We cannot make development if we continue to exploit nature and do not preserve the environment." Himachal Pradesh faced the consequences of tinkering with the environment during the recent rain-triggered disasters and both the government and hydropower developers must ponder over it and ensure that the environment is not disturbed, he added.

According to Shukla, "Sustainable development will be difficult if we continue to harness hydropower potential without protecting nature." The Himachal Pradesh government has taken multiple steps to promote green and clean energy and it can become a role model for other states, he said.