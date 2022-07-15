Development Not Possible Without Peace: Jammu And Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha

Asserting that development was not possible without establishing peace in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said some people were trying to provoke security forces and the administration so that some mistake is made and an unrest is fuelled.

Development can only take place when there is peace. This has to be kept in mind. There is no place in the world which has progressed when there was no peace, Sinha said addressing a function at the launch of District Export Plans at SKICC here.

Union Minister of State, Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel was also present.

The J-K LG said some people were continuously trying to foment trouble in the valley as they were not happy with the tourism growing here, industries being set up, economic scenario stabilising, and lives of people changing.

"Some people are trying to provoke security forces, us, so that security forces make some mistake and the people here come out on streets (to protest). But, we will not allow that situation to arise," the LG said.

The society has to come forward. The security forces are working hard round-the-clock for the safety and security of the common people, he said.

Sinha said the administration is working on a policy that innocent people will not be touched but the guilty will not be spared.

He said the steps being taken by the government with regards to development, were for the future of the people and their children.

So, come forward in making a new J-K, and there is need to create awareness in the society that unless there is peace, "we will not be able to achieve development. It is not just the responsibility of the government, but of the citizens here as well," he said.

Sinha said J-K has a huge potential for exports, especially its handicrafts, paper mache, horticulture produce, Pashmina and carpets.

He said the government was working on tripling the exports in the next five years.

"We have been working on it for the last two years with the Union Commerce ministry. Today, we have formulated a detailed plan for every district and in the coming days, we will try to export from every district of J-K. We are grateful to PM for his guidance and support. We are working on a target to triple the exports in the next five years," the LG added.

The Lt Governor said in the last two years, the UT administration has taken several steps to identify and promote the exports of local products, resulting in a 54 per cent increase in the exports in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21.

He said J-K has emerged as a top performer, reaching third position among the UT's in Export Promotion index and improving 13 positions in overall ranking.

With its rapidly growing economy, expanding market and industrial base, J-K is determined to construct a strong edifice of export ecosystem, he said.

Sinha said Jammu Kashmir region possesses several comparative advantages like climate and rich art and craft culture.

The Lt Governor said every district of J-K is blessed to have local products with potential to go global. Nine GI tagged products, more than 50 export potential products have been identified and institutional mechanism is created in all the districts to provide support for export promotion, he added.

District Export Plans prepared by DGFT and Industries Department is a huge leap in the campaign of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, which is connecting rural and urban India equally with the mainstream of economic development. It will help village industries, handloom industries of Jammu and Kashmir to achieve great strides in the export sector, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also called upon the stakeholders to change marketing approach and focus on becoming exporters of finished products instead of just being the suppliers of raw materials.

“I am confident that through the institutional mechanism of District Export Promotion Committees established in all the districts, we will fix the targets, take appropriate action on the support given to the local industries and efficiently convert Export Plans to Export Actions, cementing strong and economic foundation of the UT,” he said.

The G-20 summit to be held next year will provide such a "historic opportunity to all of us to display the great tradition of the UT to the world and open new vistas to tap the ever-growing global market for handicrafts," he said.

The Union Minister of State Patel, while speaking on the occasion, termed it as an important step towards realizing the Prime Minister’s vision of making the districts of J-K strong economic hubs, besides giving further impetus to the exports from the Jammu and Kashmir region.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry is committed to strengthen each district of Jammu and Kashmir to optimally leverage their potential through District Export Hubs, she said.

Patel said the District Export Plans of the UT of J-K shall provide single source access to all stakeholders, industry and sector-wise exports data, along with user-friendly detailed data analysis.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)