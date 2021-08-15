On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the delimitation exercise was underway in Jammu and Kashmir and that assembly polls in the UT would be held soon. He also spoke about the need for inclusive growth of all corners of India stating that development was now visible on ground in J&K.

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said, "Delimitation Commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir and preparations are on for assembly elections in the future, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech.

#LIVE | No corner of India should be left out in India's growth story. Be it Jammu or Kashmir, the development is now visible on the ground: PM @narendramodi



With the revocation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the state into J&K and Ladakh, PM Modi said that Ladakh too was walking the road of development today. "Ladakh too is walking its road towards development. On one side, it is witnessing up-and-coming modern infrastructure while on the other, its education has been strengthened by Sindhu Central University," he said.

Delimitation in J&K, draft report soon

Earlier this month, the Delimitation Commission headed by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai concluded the four-day visit to J-K to gather first-hand inputs on the conduct of the exercise. After the development, sources in the Delimitation Commission told Republic TV that seats will be reserved for Scheduled Tribes in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly for the first time. As per sources, the Delimitation Commission has taken the data of constituencies in the Union Territory that have the maximum population of SCs and STs. At present, the panel is in the process of preparing the first delimitation draft which will be released to the public after a meeting with the 5 Lok Sabha MPs from J&K.

Referring to the demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies, the delimitation process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters. It is usually done when a state is divided which is the case with J&K, which was split into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Elections have not been held in the state since the dissolution of the state Assembly on November 21, 2018.