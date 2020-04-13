Bihar: Development Work To Resume In Rural Areas With The Aim To Create Job Opportunities

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to restart the developmental projects in the rural areas of the state, which was stalled due to the lockdown and create job opportunities for the daily wage and the migrant labourers of Bihar. Many people across Bihar had lost their livelihood, due to the lockdown implemented pertaining to COVID-19.

Expressing his concern for the livelihood of the poor in Bihar, Nitish Kumar while addressing a high-level meeting said, "Job opportunities should be created in the rural areas of Bihar as soon as possible. Following the protocol of social distance, people residing in the same panchayat where the development work is undergoing should be employed in the Bihar Govt's 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal', 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali', MNREGA and Flood Control construction works. Every labourer would be issued a pass by the district administration."

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Urges People To Not Hide Travel History Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

'Await PM Modi's decision'

Bihar Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar also said, "We will await the decision of the central govt and PM Modi regarding extension of lockdown, but have also suggested that construction works in rural areas should begin keeping in mind the employment of migrant labours and also farming activity should start. Labour should work in factories in a locked atmosphere. Activities should start."

READ | Bihar IAS Officers, Wives Contribute Rs 21 To Chief Ministers Relief Fund

Even though Prime Minister Modi is yet to make an official announcement on the extension of a lockdown, Bihar govt has already decided to start infrastructure-related work in the rural areas in order to provide jobs to the poor people and the migrant labourers who have returned to the state after the lockdown was imposed.

READ | Contact Tracking, Testing To Be Carried Out In Vulnerable Areas: Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in a letter written to the Prime Minister had already suggested exempting the villages from the lockdown, so that the daily wage earners could earn their livelihood. The Bihar government in principle has suggested the extension of lockdown in all districts, blocks and subdivisions headquarters. Out of the 7000 samples tested so far, Bihar has reported 65 positive cases of Coronavirus.

READ | Bihar Backs Lockdown Extension But Wants Exemption Of Villages For MNREGA Work: Sources