Devendra Fadnavis Asserts 'Oppn Suffering From Fever Of Modi-hatred' Amid Parliament Inauguration Row

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hit out at opposition parties over the Parliament inauguration row, and said they suffer from a "fever of Modi-hatred".

Congress and 19 other parties have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Opposition parties are demanding that President Droupadi Murmu and not Modi inaugurate the building.

“It is unfair to look at such events with a jaundiced outlook. The new parliament building is the pride of this country. The reasons given by those who are not going to attend the inaugural ceremony of the new temple of democracy are ridiculous," Fadnavis told reporters here.

"The opposition is suffering from a fever of hatred for Modi," he added.

The new parliament building was constructed in a short period which demonstrated the country's might, he said.

“When late prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had inaugurated annexe buildings of the Parliament or taken part in the ground-breaking ceremony for the Parliament's library, respectively, was it against democratic norms?” Fadnavis asked.

What pains opposition leaders most is that Prime Minister Modi got the new Parliament built though the demand for one was being raised for a long, he said.

Hitting back at Congress, the BJP reminded of many official buildings that were inaugurated by leaders of the Gandhi family and other politicians without inviting the President or the Governor of the state. On the argument of the President being the ideal candidate for the inauguration, a ceremony in 1927 when the old 'Sansad' was inaugurated by the Viceroy of India exposes the side not being talked about by the Congress.

The old parliament building was inaugurated by Viceroy Lord Irwin on January 18, 1927, and leaders of several political parties such as Congress, Swaraj Party and other independent ones were invited and leaders such as Motilal Nehru attended it. In addition to the politicians, rulers of the princely states also attended the inauguration ceremony as guests.

The British-era documents accessed by Republic prove that the Viceroy, who represented the King of the UK, was the one who inaugurated the parliament building and Congress members joined for the celebrations. Notably, the Viceroy was not the UK head of state but the head of the government, yet this got the support of Congress.