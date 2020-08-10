Devendra Fadnavis Bats For 'golden' RT-PCR Tests Over Antigen Test For COVID-19 Detection

Opposing the dominance of antigen tests in the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that the state should use its full capacity for RT-PCR testing to detect coronavirus cases.

Taking to Twitter, he said the State's COVID-19 prevention strategy must be scientific and not be based on "mere data management or data suppression". Sharing the figures on the number of tests conducted on August 6, Fadnavis said that out of the total tests, 50,421 were antigen tests (64%) and 27,440 were RT-PCR (34%).

Due to a 65% failure rate of Antigen testing, RT-PCR is considered as a golden method for testing, he added. Maharashtra has 54,000+ RT-PCR testing capacity, which must utilise it to the full extent.

RT-PCR is a gold standard for the COVID-19 testing.

On Sunday, the BJP leader inaugurated a COVID-19 centre at SSPM Medical College and Lifetime Hospital in Kasal-Padve in Sindhudurg district. He said, "I am happy that now RT-PCR testing facility is available in Konkan."

Maharashtra COVID-19 cases soar to 5.15 lakh

Maharashtra on Sunday reported the second-highest single-day spike of 12,248 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 5,15,332, while 390 people died, including 58 in Pune, the state Health Department said. The cumulative death toll in the state went up to 17,757, an official said. At 12,822, the state had reported the highest one-day rise in cases a day before.

On Sunday, a record 13,348 patients were discharged, taking the count of recoveries to 3,51,710, the official added. The state now has 1,45,558 active cases compared with 1,47,048 of Saturday, he said.

A total of 27,25,090 samples have been tested so far in the state, the official added. There are 10,00,588 people under home quarantine while 34,957 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 5,15,332, deaths 17,757, recoveries 3,51,710, active cases 1,45,558 and people tested so far 27,25,090.

