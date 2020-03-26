Devendra Fadnavis Highlights BJP's Role In Combating COVID-19, Stresses On Supply Lines

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that he was spending valuable time with his family due to the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus. He mentioned that the BJP has set up helplines in various districts to help people. According to him, social distancing was a big challenge because Maharashtra was a densely populated state. He observed that the most critical aspect during the national lockdown was to maintain the supply lines and he had spoken to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on this issue. Currently, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 125, besides three deaths being reported.

Moreover, Fadnavis exuded confidence that the people will get through the lockdown period. Regarding the problem of migrant workers, he advised them to stay put where they are. He noted that the Centre's financial package was very useful to them. According to him, the Centre and the state government should put in a plan to ensure the transportation of migrant workers.

Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "I am spending a lot of time with my family. We are trying to see movies on television. We are also doing some action in the sense that we are contacting our workers in Maharashtra. We are motivating our workers to take relief measures to the people. Naddaji, our President has said that BJP as a party also needs to support the government. We need to see that government measures reach every single person and no one sleeps without food. We have started our helplines for helping people. So, I am also monitoring that."

'Most critical part is to continue the supply lines'

He added, "Especially, the challenge is social distancing- Maharashtra being one of the most urbanized states. Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad are densely populated cities. So the biggest challenge is to prevent the community spread in a place like Mumbai. For that, social distancing is the only measure by which we can prevent that. We are trying to battle corona with the complete lockdown. I think the most critical part is to continue the supply lines. Because I have seen in the last few days, people are coming out for panic buying."

