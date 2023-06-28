Devendra Fadnavis Narrates How Uddhav Thackeray Govt Stalled Maharashtra's Development

Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party chief and Deputy CM of the state, on Wednesday (June 28, 2023) launched a no-holds barred attack on the the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, accusing it of bringing the state's development to a standstill. Speaking to Republic’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Fadnavis admitted that the BJP-Shiv Sena government has faced several challenges in the state ever since it came to power a year back on June 30, 2022.

When Arnab Goswami asked the Deputy CM how the last one year in power was, he said, "Last year was very challenging, but I feel that we were able to accept the challenge and take the decisions. Because such a government was in Maharashtra for two and a half years, which brought Maharashtra to a stand-still."

Maharashtra Deputy CM @Dev_Fadnavis speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know



'The first year of this govt was challenging. The previous government had brought the state to a standstill. The govt and CM were both sitting behind closed doors. We've…

Talking about the status of the previous government, Maharashtra BJP chief said, “The government’s head was also locked in the house and the government (MVA) was also locked behind the door. So all the projects were stalled. Maharashtra, which is the most progressive state in the country, was stalled. We have given it speed, we have given it progress, we have brought our projects back on track. So I guess it has been challenging but nice to work,”

Fadnavis opens up on Aarey

Speaking on the Aarey Metro Shed controversy, the Deputy CM stated, “You (MVA government) stopped Metro 3 for cutting off a few trees for which the Supreme Court had given permission, and the Supreme Court has said in its permission that as much carbon sequestration will be done by these trees in their lifetime, this Metro will sequester that much carbon in 80 trips (80 days). The Supreme Court gave us permission for this. Despite that the project was stopped for three years.”

When Arnab Goswami asked that the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was stalled, and the then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray claimed that it was done to break away Mumbai from Maharashtra, Fadnavis countered stating that "no one can break Mumbai from Maharashtra but an attempt was made to derail the projerct as it was brought by (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji". "It was a national project but it was stalled," he added.