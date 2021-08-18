Devendra Fadnavis Rebukes MVA Govt Over Closure Of Temples; Brings Up Economic Rationale

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis castigated the Maharashtra government for not reopening temples despite announcing other COVID-19 relaxations. Observing that the crowd in temples is less compared to malls and bars, he contended that they could resume functioning with novel coronavirus protocol. Moreover, the ex-Maharashtra CM also pointed out the dire impact of the government's decision on the temple economy which includes those selling Puja-related materials. According to him, the MVA regime had not given aid to the people whose livelihood depends on temples.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "I don't understand the reason for keeping the temples shut. I feel the crowd in temples is less than the crowd in the bars and malls. Temples can be restarted by observing social distancing. Temples should be opened merely by taking into account religious sentiment. We are Hindus, we have 36 crore Gods and our God also resides in stone. There are many people dependent on the temple. Economics is involved. The poor person selling garlands, kumkum, the priest in the temple, the safai karmacharis- they are dependent on the temple."

He added, "In the last two years, what have you done for them? Has the government given them even one paisa in assistance? They haven't done anything."

On August 12, BJP MLA Ram Kadam had taken on the Uddhav Thackeray-led government for purportedly prioritizing the sale of liquor over religion. Moreover, Kadam warned that he along with other leaders of the saffron party will forcefully enter the Siddhivinayak temple on August 17 if places of worship are not thrown open to the public by then. However, his plans were foiled after the police detained him before he tried to enter the aforesaid temple.

Faceoff over reopening temples

Since the commencement of the pandemic, the BJP and the ruling MVA have regularly clashed over the closure of religious places. While the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the reopening of religious places in India from June 8, 2020, onwards, the Maharashtra government decided against implementing this relaxation owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Eventually, people were allowed to enter places of worship from November 16 until the second wave of the novel Coronavirus this year.

Amid BJP's demand to reopen places of worship, Thackeray has consistently argued that the primary responsibility of his government is to safeguard the lives of the people. At present, there are 65,922 active novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra while 61,95,744 patients have recovered and 1,35,139 deaths have been reported. So far, a total of 5,07,52,840 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.