BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday refuted BJP's Ananth Hegde's claims about the former moving funds during his 80 hours tenure. Former CM of Maharashtra Fadnavis said that he has not taken any policy decisions. On Monday, BJP leader Ananth Hegde said that Devendra Fadnavis moved funds worth Rs. 40,000 crores back to Centre to prevent misuse by Shiv Sena-NCP-Cong government.