Here's Devendra Fadnavis' Response To Ravi Kishan's Congratulatory Tweet

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday replied to BJP MP Ravi Kishan's congratulatory tweet upon swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. In this reply, Fadnavis thanked Kishan and said "Har Har Mahadev." The BJP MP had earlier in the day congratulated Fadnavis and NCP leader Ajit Pawar for "rescuing Maharashtra from reigns of chaos and uncertainty."

In a massive political shift in Maharashtra, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He was sworn in as CM in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan and NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM.

Har Har Mahadev ! https://t.co/R3iCFqu0Zo — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 23, 2019

Ravi Kishan's congratulatory tweet:

Congratulations Sh @Dev_Fadnavis Ji & Sh @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji for rescuing Maharastra from reigns of uncertainty & chaos!

Maharashtra begins another innings of growth & development ..har har Mahadev — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) November 23, 2019

Fadnavis thanks PM Modi and Amit Shah

After taking oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

BJP-Shiv Sena's political war

Just after the assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance partners - BJP and Shiv Sena had a fallout over the Chief Minister's position in Maharashtra. While Shiv Sena had said that the chief minister's position should be equally divided between the parties as per the 50:50 formula, BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis denied any such agreement. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56), while the NCP won 54 seats and Congress secured 45 seats. After the fallout with BJP, Shiv Sena sought Congress' support to form a government in Maharashtra. While the party failed to do so in the given deadline, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had announced a President's Rule on November 12.

