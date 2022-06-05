Devendra Fadnavis Self-isolates After Testing Positive For COVID-19 For Second Time

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and State BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is in home isolation.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra had tested positive for coronavirus for the second time. He had earlier also contacted the viral infection on October 25 of 2020, following which he was admitted to the St George's Hospital in south Mumbai.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis in a tweet said, “I have tested COVID-19 positive, and am in home isolation. Taking medication and treatment as per the doctor’s advice. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get Covid tests done. Take care every one.”

Took my first dose of #COVID19 vaccine at JJ Hospital, Mumbai.

It is absolutely safe!

I sincerely appeal all eligible people to come forward and take your jab!#vaccination #COVID19Vaccination pic.twitter.com/x3XZhad5id — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 19, 2021

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had attended the party function at Latur and then he was to proceed for his various engagements in Solapur district. However, he cut short his Solapur visit due to the viral infection and returned to Mumbai on Saturday.

This is the second time he is detected with virus infection when he was busy putting in place the party's strategy for the victory of its third nominee in the Rajya Sabha election slated for June 10 in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Makes Masks Mandatory In Public Places

In view of a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray government has announced that masks will be mandated in public places. The Maharashtra health department on Friday also ordered district and civic authorities to ramp up Coronavirus testing and vaccination coverage as the number of COVID samples being examined was reduced.

Informing about the mask mandate, the Additional Chief Secretary of Health Pradeep Vyas wrote a letter to collectors, municipal corporations, and chief executive officers. In the letter, he stated that all districts should ensure the proportion of RT-PCR tests was at least 60%.

The letter by Chief Secretary stated that people should be advised to wear masks in closed public spaces like trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools. This came after the state witnessed a sharp spike in COVID cases over the last week, with 1,081 cases reported on June 1, the highest since February 24.